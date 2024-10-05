Court mandates private educational institutions to provide pick and drop services

LAHORE: In a significant development, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has declared that private schools and colleges must take responsibility for providing pick and drop services to students in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The court directed the private educational institutions in the province to provide pick and drop to the students.

“Private educational institutions should also provide pick and drop facilities, action should be taken against institutions failing to adhere to this requirement,” the court in its directive said.

The court set a clear deadline for schools and colleges to arrange buses for student transportation.

Institutions that do not implement the pick-and-drop services will face penalties.