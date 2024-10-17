PAK vs ENG: Sajid Khan breaks Saqlain Mushtaq’s 24-year-old Test record

Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan made history in the second Test match against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium as he picked up 7 wickets, breaking the 24-year-old record previously held by legendary off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq.

Sajid Khan grabbed seven wickets as England were dismissed for 291 on day three of the second Test on Thursday, trailing Pakistan’s first innings by 366 by 75 runs.

The 31-year-old off-spinner took three of the four wickets to fall in the morning session for figures of 7-111 — his second five wicket haul — after England had resumed at 239-6 in Multan.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali was the only other Pakistan wicket-taker, finishing with figures of 3-101.

With 7 wickets for 111 runs in 26.2 overs, Sajid Khan became the first Pakistani off-spinner to take five or more wickets on home ground since Saqlain Mushtaq achieved this feat in 2000 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, England resumed their innings with the scoreboard reading 239-6. Jamie Smith (12*) and Brydon Carse (2*) were at the crease.

However, they could only add nine runs in the morning before Sajid Khan removed Carse. The off-spinner soon removed Matthew Potts (6) while Smith fell prey to Noman after scoring 21.

Jack Leach played a crucial unbeaten knock of 25 runs, adding 29 runs for the last wicket with Shoaib Bashir (9) before Sajid wrapped up the innings.

