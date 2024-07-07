Pakistan Army rescues Samina Baig from K2 base camp

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Sunday successfully rescued renowned mountaineer Samina Baig, who was on an expedition to summit the world’s second highest peak K2, from the base camp after her health deteriorated.

Samina became the first Pakistani woman to summit the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, in 2013 at the age of 21 and has since set off on a number of expeditions around the world.

She has also claimed Nanga Parbat, and the Seven Summits in seven continents.

Currently, Samina Baig was part of an eight-member Pakistan-Italy joint women’s K2 expedition team. She was forced to abandon her climb on July 5, 2024, due to severe health issues.

She was shifted from the K2 base camp to Shigar’s Askole area earlier in the day after undertaking a lengthy journey on horseback while in critical medical condition.

Due to inclement weather, the Pakistan Army’s rescue flight was unable to reach the base camp, and Baig was instead transported to Skardu by road early this morning.

A team of Pakistani Army doctors is now ready to provide Baig with medical care at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Skardu. According to sources, Baig’s health has improved slightly due to the decrease in altitude.

The decision to further transfer Baig from Skardu will be made after assessing her health condition.

It may be noted that K2 summit is 8,611 meters high which only comes second to Mount Everest which trails it by 200 meters