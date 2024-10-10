Car sales surge 24pc in September 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s automotive industry witnessed a significant surge in car sales, with a 24 percent annual increase recorded in September 2024.

According to the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), 10,297 car units were sold in September 2024 while the sales stood at 8,312 units in September 2023.

The PAMA added that an 18.4 percent increase was also witnessed in September 2024 as compared to the last month. According to the PAMA, 27,585 car units sold were in the first quarter of the current fiscal year 2024-25 with a 31.5 percent increase as compared to the same period last year.

The PAMA said that 20,983 car units were sold in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24.

Earlier, the PAMA said that the sale of cars in Pakistan witnessed an increase of 137.91 percent in June 2024 compared to the same month of the preceding year (2022-23).

The sale of cars rose to 10,128 units in June 2024 compared from 4,257 units during the same month of the previous year.

The sale of cars during the fiscal year 2023-24 (July-June) however decreased by 15.63 per cent when compared to the sale during the same period of the last year 2022-23.

According to the data, as many as 81,677 cars were sold during the period under review as opposed to 96,811 units in the same period of last year.