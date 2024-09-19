Pakistan condemns Israel device attacks in Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the attacks in Lebanon carried through detonation of electronic equipment and termed the use of cyber and electronic means to commit terrorism in foreign countries as reprehensible, ARY News reported.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a weekly briefing said that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and offer its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the people and the Government of the Republic of Lebanon.

“Repeated terror attacks are a manifestation of Israel’s alarming adventurism in the region which has endangered regional peace and security. Pakistan reaffirms its support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and calls upon the international community to take urgent steps to hold Israel to account on its acts of international terrorism and violations of international law,” Mumtaz Zahra Baloch added.

The FO spokesperson also condemned the Israeli airstrikes of 12 September against an UNRWA-run school-turned-shelter in Gaza. “The horrifying massacre that also included death of UNRWA staff is yet another crime committed by Israel in Gaza since October last year,” she added.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that these ongoing attacks on civilian targets including refugee camps also go against the spirit of the ICJ’s provisional measures, which called for the provision of essential services and humanitarian assistance to address the challenges faced by the Palestinians in Gaza.

“Pakistan calls for the full implementation of ICJ’s Advisory Opinion delivered on 19 July 2024, which emphasizes the illegal nature of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and highlights the urgent need for the international community to uphold the right of self-determination for the Palestinian people. This includes an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to bring about an end to the suffering faced by the people of Gaza”

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Pakistan welcomes the United Nations General Assembly Resolution to turn the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice into action. The draft resolution presented by the state of Palestine was co-sponsored by Pakistan.