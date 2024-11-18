Pakistan dispatches relief consignment for Gaza, Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has dispatched another consignment of aid to Gaza, Lebanon and Syria in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, ARY News reported.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) aid supplies consists of rice buckets, powdered milk, canned food, family packs, sleeping bags, and medical support kits.

Earlier, the second consignment of aid was dispatched on Thursday from Karachi to Lebanon. This aid shipment, sent by NDMA in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, comprises approximately 100 tons of supplies, including medicines, ready-to-eat meat, tents, tarpaulins, warm bedding, winter clothing, and powdered milk.

The aid was dispatched via flight from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, to Beirut, Lebanon, a news release said.

The send off ceremony held at Jinnah International Airport was attended by the representatives from NDMA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Al-Khidmat Foundation and local administration.

It is important to mention here that Pakistan welcomed the report of the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese calling out Israel for pushing through a systematic agenda of forced displacement, annihilation, and genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.

“Pakistan endorses Ms. Albanese’s stance that Israel is obstructing international investigation efforts, including denying the entry of fact-finding teams from the United Nations. We support her call on the international community to act decisively in ending Israel’s unbridled atrocities against Palestinians and to ensure unhindered humanitarian assistance to Gaza, as well as full financing and protection of UNRWA,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at her weekly press briefing.

The report highlights how Israel has been committing genocide against the Palestinian people through acts of territorial expansion and ethnic cleansing.