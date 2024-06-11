web analytics
Govt announces Eidul Adha holidays

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division has sent a summary on Tuesday to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat proposing the Eidul Adha holidays.

Sources say that the federal government has approved a three-day holiday on the occasion of Eidul Adha from June 17 to 19.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the summary forwarded by the Cabinet Division, they say.

Pakistan will celebrate Eid ul Adha on June 17 after the Zil Hajj moon was sighted on June 7.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.

