CAA issues new NOTAM amid increased flights from Afghanistan

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has issued a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) in response to the rise in commercial flights entering Pakistan from Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Due to deepened tensions in the Middle East, international airlines are increasingly opting to use Afghan airspace rather than Iranian routes, leading to a significant uptick in air traffic over Afghanistan.

According to the new directive, all international flights from Afghanistan must inform Pakistan Air Traffic Control at least 15 minutes before entering Pakistani airspace.

This measure is crucial as air traffic services in Kabul have been non-functional for years, requiring Pakistan to manage the coordination of these flights.

Additionally, the PCAA has extended the NOTAM until November 21, 2024. The Dushanbe Flight Area Control Center will now be responsible for providing air navigation services for flights departing from Pakistan and entering Afghan airspace.

The Afghan Ministry of Transport and Aviation has reported an increase in the number of flights over Afghanistan, with 260 flights now passing through Afghan airspace within 24 hours, compared to the previous 110-120 flights.