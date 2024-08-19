Pakistan’s playing XI announced for first Test against Bangladesh

Pakistan on Monday announced their playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh, scheduled to begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi.

Left-handed batter Shan Masood will lead the visitors in a home series for the first time while middle-order batter Saud Shakeel will act as his vice.

Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub will open the inning for Pakistan followed by Masood and star batter Babar Azam.

Muhammad Rizwan has been selected as the wicketkeeping batter for the first Test while all-rounder Salman Agha will be the sole spinner for the Shan Masood-led side.

Pakistan’s bowling attack includes four pacers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Naseem Shah, and Khurram Shahzad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

It is pertinent to mention that wrist spinner Abrar Ahmed and Aamir Jamal were released from the Pakistan squad for the first Test a day earlier.

Abrar Ahmed will now represent Pakistan Shaheens in the second four-day match against Bangladesh ‘A’, while Aamir was advised to focus on recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention that the Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

The first Test between the two teams is scheduled from August 21 to 25 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium while the second game will be played from August 30 to September 4 at the same venue.

Pakistan’s Playing XI for first Bangladesh Test

Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, and Khurram Shahzad.