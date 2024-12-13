Pakistan Railways issues warning over bogus recruitment ads

KARACHI: The Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways, Aamir Ali Baloch, has taken serious notice of fake job advertisements circulating on social media, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the CEO of Pakistan Railways has directed authorities to register cases under the Cybercrime Act against those responsible for publishing fake job advertisements online.

The CEO emphasised that all recruitment advertisements for Pakistan Railways are only published on the official website of the organization.

He warned that individuals attempting to deceive the public and extort money through fabricated job postings will face strict penalties.

Instructions have been issued to relevant authorities to register cases against the culprits under the Cybercrime Act.

The CEO highlighted that due to consistent policies, Pakistan Railways is moving in the right direction and assured the public that good news is expected soon.

On December 1, Pakistan Railways launched a significant initiative aimed at enhancing accessibility for passengers with disabilities.

This new program offered up to 50 percent (pc) off on train fares for disabled individuals travelling on all express and passenger trains, except for the Green Line.

To avail of this discount, passengers must present their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) which includes disability details. Additionally, those travelling with visually impaired passengers will benefit from discounted fares for their attendants.

This initiative is part of Pakistan Railways’ broader effort to make travel more inclusive for people with disabilities (PWD) across the country. The program is designed to enhance the comfort and accessibility of train travel for millions of disabled passengers in Pakistan.

In support of this effort, Railways has introduced various facilities at key stations, such as wheelchair provision, dedicated booking counters at reservation offices, and accessible executive washrooms at select stations. The plan is to expand these services to 12 more stations soon.

By providing these discounts and services, Pakistan Railways aims to offer a more comfortable, independent travel experience for people with disabilities.