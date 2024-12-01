Pakistan Railways rolls out major offer for THESE passengers

Pakistan Railways has launched a significant initiative aimed at enhancing accessibility for passengers with disabilities.

This new program offers up to 50 percent (pc) off on train fares for disabled individuals travelling on all express and passenger trains, except for the Green Line.

To avail of this discount, passengers must present their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) which includes disability details. Additionally, those travelling with visually impaired passengers will benefit from discounted fares for their attendants.

This initiative is part of Pakistan Railways’ broader effort to make travel more inclusive for people with disabilities (PWD) across the country. The program is designed to enhance the comfort and accessibility of train travel for millions of disabled passengers in Pakistan.

In support of this effort, Pakistan Railways has introduced various facilities at key stations, such as wheelchair provision, dedicated booking counters at reservation offices, and accessible executive washrooms at select stations. The plan is to expand these services to 12 more stations soon.

By providing these discounts and services, Pakistan Railways aims to offer a more comfortable, independent travel experience for people with disabilities.

Earlier on 29 Nov, Pakistan Railways reported an unprecedented surge in revenue, achieving a historic benchmark in its financial performance.

According to Pakistan Railways CEO Aamir Ali Baloch, the state-owned enterprise generated Rs 33 billion in revenue over the past five months, reflecting a 14pc year-on-year growth compared to the Rs 29 billion recorded during the same period last year.

This represents an incremental revenue gain of over Rs 4 billion, underscoring enhanced operational efficiency and strategic revenue optimisation.

In addition, the CEO highlighted encouraging prospects for the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project, indicating that groundwork is expected to commence by March 2025, positioning the organisation for long-term infrastructure growth and profitability.

The robust financial performance cements Pakistan Railways’ trajectory towards sustainable development and operational resilience within the transport sector.