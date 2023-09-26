Pakistan receives first batch of 100,000 metric tons LPG from Russia

KARACHI: Pakistan has received the first batch of 100,000 metric tons of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Russia today, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a message on X (formerly Twitter), the Russian Embassy to Pakistan said that Moscow has delivered the first batch of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the amount of 100 thousand metric tons to Pakistan.

Russia has delivered the first batch of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the amount of 100 thousand metric tons to Pakistan through Iran’s Sarakhs Special Economic Zone. Consultations on the second shipment are underway

The LPG batch entered Pakistan through Iran’s Sarakh’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ). It added that Pakistan and Russia are holding consultations for the second LPG shipment.

In August, it was reported that Pakistan temporarily halted its imports of Russian crude oil as the refining process yielded more furnace oil than petrol, simultaneously, making arrangements of negotiating a long-term agreement with Russia for the import of oil at ‘discounted rates’.

According to sources in the energy sector, it is stated that the quantity of jet fuel and diesel extracted from Russian oil was relatively low, resulting in less beneficial outcomes for the country.

Sources further revealed that Pakistani refineries have declined further processing of Russian oil, resulting in 20 per cent less petrol obtained compared to Arab crude oil during refining.

The sources stated that Pakistan had imported around 100,000 tons of crude oil from Russia; however, Pakistan Refinery has refuted these claims.

The energy sector sources expressed that the endeavor with crude oil imported from Russia was successful and will again process Russian crude oil when it becomes available on ‘favorable trade terms’.