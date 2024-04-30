India announce squad for T20 World Cup 2024

India on Tuesday named their 15-player squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 with Rohit Sharma as captain, ARY News reported.

India are placed in Group A of the tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA. Their campaign begins on 5 June against Ireland at the newly-constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York before they take on Pakistan in one of the most awaited matches of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The Indian team will travel with two wicket-keepers, namely Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant while star batter Virat Kohli is also a part of the squad.

Here are the names of all 15 players who made it to the India squad.

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

The ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be a 20-team event, will take place in the USA and West Indies from 1 to 29 June, 2024, for which, India has named Rohit Sharma as captain and Hardik Pandya as vice captain.

On Monday, New Zealand became the first team to name their squad for the marquee event. They also launched their new playing kit for the tournament on the same day.

Here are some of the other squads announced for the event.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, United States and a number of other teams are yet to announce their squads.