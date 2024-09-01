Pakistan rejects Indian foreign minister statement on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Foreign Office has strongly condemned the recent statement by the Indian Foreign Minister regarding Jammu and Kashmir, saying his claim of unilaterally resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is not only misleading but dangerously deceptive.

A spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Office stated that the Indian Minister’s claim of unilaterally resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is not only misleading but dangerously deceptive. The spokesperson urged India to cease its provocative rhetoric and baseless claims about Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch responded to recent statements made by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, Jaishankar declared that the “era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan is over,” emphasising that actions have consequences. He stated that “Article 370 is done” concerning Jammu and Kashmir and questioned the potential nature of future relations with Pakistan. He added that India would not remain passive and would respond to developments, whether positive or negative.

The Pakistani Foreign Office unequivocally rejected the Indian Foreign Minister’s statement, emphasising that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is internationally recognised. The spokesperson highlighted that resolving the Kashmir issue is crucial for peace and stability in South Asia, and such Indian statements blatantly ignore the ground realities.

The Kashmir dispute is a long-standing territorial conflict primarily between India and Pakistan. Originating from the partition of British India in 1947, both India and Pakistan claim the entirety of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. This conflict has led to several wars and numerous skirmishes, resulting in significant loss of life and ongoing instability.

The spokesperson further asserted that illegal unilateral actions by India cannot alter the reality of the Kashmir issue. Pakistan called for meaningful dialogue to achieve a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute and to ensure regional peace.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to diplomacy and dialogue, the spokesperson stated that Pakistan will respond with unwavering resolve to any hostile actions. The Foreign Office reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to pursuing peaceful solutions and maintaining regional stability.