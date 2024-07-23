Pakistan ‘seeks’ rescheduling of $15bln Chinese loan

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will embark on a visit to China starting today, as Pakistan is seeking a rescheduling of $15bln loan from Beijing, well-placed sources told ARY News on Tuesday.

As per details, a joint working group will be established between Pakistan and China to facilitate the loan rescheduling, sources added.

Additionally, discussions will address China’s energy circular debt, which currently amounts to Rs 480 billion.

The Finance Minister will also engage in talks regarding the Panda Bond. Pakistan aims to secure a $250 million Panda Bond during this visit.

