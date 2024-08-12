Pakistan’s first tight gas project begins production

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) commenced production from Pakistan’s first tight gas project in the Sujawal district of Sindh, ARY News reported.

The OGDCL spokesperson said that the Northwest Well-1 in Sujawal is producing 1.5 million cubic feet of gas per day. The company said that 1.5 million cubic feet of gas is being injected into the Sui Southern Network.

“The OGDCL is committed to increasing the country’s energy resources,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the OGDCL also shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“OGDCL is pleased to report the commencement of early commercial production of tight gas from Nur West Well-1. OGDCL holds 100% working interest in Nur Development & Production Lease (D&PL), located in district Sujawal, Sindh,” the notice read.

Earlier, it was reported on July 24 that Mari Petroleum Company has successfully found new gas reserves from five wells in Sindh.

The company has completed the testing, production, and transmission of an additional 3 million metric standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas.

This development was announced following the submission of detailed reports to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

According to Mari Petroleum, the natural gas extracted from the Ghazij Gas Field is now being supplied to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).