Pakistan’s Pharmaceutical exports increase 31.11% in 1st quarter of FY2024-25

The exports of pharmaceutical in Pakistan witnessed an increase of 31.11 per cent during the first quarter of the current financial year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports from the country were recorded at US $105.936 million during July-September (2024-25) against the exports of US $80.796 million during July-September (2023-24), according to the latest figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the pharmaceutical exports witnessed an increase of 61.55 percent during the month of September 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of pharmaceutical from the country during September 2024 were recorded at US $43.607 million against the exports of US $26.992 million in September 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, pharmaceutical exports also witnessed an increase of 53.78 percent during September 2024 when compared to the exports of US $28.357 million in August 2024, the PBS data revealed.

Separately, car sales in Pakistan have experienced a remarkable 112 per cent year-on-year increase.

The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) issued new statistics indicating a strong boost in car sales.

The report specifies that in the first four months of the current fiscal year, there has been a 50pc increase in vehicle sales, with 40,693 units sold compared to 27,162 units in the same period last year.

In October 2024 alone, sales soared to 13,108 vehicles, marking a remarkable 112pc increase compared to 6,180 vehicles sold in October 2023. Month-on-month, a 27pc rise in sales was observed compared to September 2024.