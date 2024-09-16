Partial lunar eclipse in Pakistan on THIS day

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that a partial lunar eclipse will be visible in the country on September 18, ARY News reported.

The PMD said that a partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Pakistan for a few hours. It added that the lunar eclipse will start at start: 5:41 am and will be at peak at 7:44 am.

The PMD confirmed the timings and visibility of the eclipse in the country. According to the PMD, the partial lunar eclipse will end in Paksitan at 8:16 am.

Meanwhile, the entire lunar eclipse will be visible in Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America regions.

What is Lunar eclipse?

When the earth is between the sun and the moon, it causes Lunar Eclipses by casting a shadow on the moon’s surface. They are an interesting sight to watch because they can only occur during a full moon.

The partial eclipse ends when the moon moves out of the umbra, passing back into the penumbra.