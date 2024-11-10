Pat Cummins reveals shocking details about first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

Australian captain Pat Cummins left fans surprised with his revelations about his first meeting with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, the Australian captain revealed that he did not know anything about Khan when he first met him.

“This is going to get me in trouble but the first time I ever met Shah Rukh Khan, I had no idea who he was. I think I was 18 or 19 years old. I had never watched a Bollywood film. I met him and said this guy is cool, he’s got a real aura around him, he had a few big security guards,” Pat Cummins said.

“And it was more seeing the young Indian players so shy with him around and I was like this guy must be pretty special, always very funny, very cute in terms of a leader and owner of the team, you couldn’t have asked for a better one,” he added.

However, Pat Cummins lauded the Bollywood star, who purchased the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before the Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2008, for allowing players to freely play their game.

“He [Shah Rukh Khan] would only ask us players to enjoy ourselves, to play with freedom. Lots of other owners have a lot of pressure upon themselves. To him to try and take away all the pressure is great,” he said.

Pat Cummings is set to represent the SunRisers Hyderabad in the upcoming IPL 2025 as the franchise retained him following his all-rounder performance in the previous edition of the tournament.

The Australian captain is currently preparing for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, starting on November 22 in Perth.

Cummins led his team in the first two games against Pakistan in the recently concluded ODI series, which Pakistan won 2-1 after claiming victory in the series decider earlier today.