PB-50: Armed men opens fire inside polling station

QUETTA: During the polling process of the by-election at PB-50 constituency, some armed men stormed into the Majak area polling station in Qila Abdullah, Balochistan, and opened indiscriminately gunfire within the premises, ARY News reported.

The polling station declared sensitive by the authorities was stormed by armed men allegedly the supporters of a candidate who opened fire on the premises.

Due to the firing incident, the polling process failed to initiate at the appointed time, meanwhile, no casualties were reported by the election staff.

In the aftermath of the shooting incident, heightened tension permeated the area, with widespread panic gripping the populace. The situation had been uneasy since morning, exacerbating the prevailing atmosphere of fear and apprehension.

However, the district officials failed to identify the individuals involved in the firing incident.