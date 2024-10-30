web analytics
PCB chief directs officials to speed up National Stadium revamp work

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited the National Bank Cricket Stadium to inspect the ongoing construction work ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February to March, however, India’s participation in the tournament is uncertain as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeks the government’s approval to visit the country.

During his visit, Naqvi thoroughly reviewed the ongoing revamp work at the stadium. He stressed the importance of enhancing the fan experience by directing the team to relocate the electronic score screen to a more suitable position.

“We want fans to have an uninterrupted view of the matches, so adjusting the screen placement is a priority,” said the PCB chairman during his visit.

Furthermore, he instructed that the parking area be relocated to a spot nearer to the stadium.

A general view of the construction work being carried out Karachis National Stadium. — Reporter

The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) briefed the chairman about the progress of the renovations at the National Stadium. Adviser Aamir Mir and National Stadium Manager Arshad Khan were also present on the occasion.

Naqvi instructed the FWO Official to complete the stadium upgradation in time for the Champions Trophy.

“The upgradation project should be accelerated with day and night efforts for the tournament,” he stated.

