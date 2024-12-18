PCB pledges support for cricket development in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with Chairman Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud in Riyadh.

The meeting discussed the promotion of cricket in Saudi Arabia and the development of players. Mohsin Naqvi invited the Chairman Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation to visit Pakistan to watch the matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2024.

Mohsin Naqvi also offered all possible cooperation in the promotion of cricket and the construction of stadiums in the kingdom.

The PCB chairman offered to train Saudi Arabian players by Pakistani coaches and suggested a players exchange program for cricket development in the kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia can send its emerging players to Pakistan and we (PCB) will provide full support in the development of cricket and the construction of stadiums,” Mohsin Naqvi added.

“Saudi Arabia is the second home of every Pakistani. We will be glad to cooperate in promotion of cricket in Saudi Arabia,” the PCB chairman added.

Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud also expressed their willingness to closely work with the PCB.

He said that the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation is also working on players’ development. Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud said that there are about 18,000 cricket players in Saudi Arabia. “Our team had also won the Asian Cricket Council Challenge Cup,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi met with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Sports Minister Badr bin Abdul Rahman Al Qadi and discussed promotion of cricket, players’ development and construction of stadiums.

The Chairman also invites Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Sports Minister to visit Pakistan to watch Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan.