Accountability court indicts Pervaiz Elahi in corruption reference

LAHORE: An accountability court has indicted former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi over allegations of receiving kickbacks related to development projects in Gujrat, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Judge Zubair Shehzad Kiani presided over the hearing concerning the alleged financial irregularities in Gujrat’s development schemes.

Pervaiz Elahi appeared before the court in compliance with judicial orders, where he was formally charged with receiving kickbacks.

The former chief minister pleaded not guilty to the charges. Consequently, the court summoned National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witnesses to testify.

The court directed the NAB prosecutor to ensure the appearance of witnesses for recording statements against the former chief minister and other co-accused at the next hearing.

Additionally, the court notified NAB regarding Elahi’s application for permanent exemption from personal appearances, citing his health issues.

With the indictment completed, the trial in the reference related to kickbacks in development projects will officially commence at the next hearing scheduled for January 21.

Read More: “Doctors have advised three week-bed rest,” Pervaiz Elahi on leading Nov 24 protest

Pervaiz Elahi, who was once affiliated with PML-Q, parted ways with the party and joined PTI. In March 2023, he was appointed as the president of PTI by Imran Khan.

Back on November 21, 2024, when PTI was preparing to march toward the federal capital under the direction of Imran Khan for the November 24 protest, Elahi reportedly excused himself from leading the PTI protest.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly, Ahmed Khan Bhachar telephoned PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to discuss strategy for the November 24 protests.

Sources reported that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed regret, saying, “Doctors have advised three weeks of bed rest; otherwise, I would have personally led the protest.”

He directed Gujrat leaders to ensure a large caravan departs for Islamabad.

Ahmed Khan Bhachar responded, “May Allah grant you health. It was our wish to see you lead the caravans.”

The two leaders discussed preparations for the November 24 protest. Ahmed Khan Bhachar also briefed Pervaiz Elahi about the protest arrangements.