“Doctors have advised three week-bed rest,” Pervaiz Elahi on leading Nov 24 protest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has reportedly excused himself from leading party’s November 24 protest, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting well-placed sources.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly, Ahmed Khan Bhachar telephoned PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to discuss strategy for the November 24 protests.

Sources report that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed regret, saying, “Doctors have advised three weeks of bed rest; otherwise, I would have personally led the protest.”

He directed Gujrat leaders to ensure a large caravan departs for Islamabad.

Ahmed Khan Bhachar responded, “May Allah grant you health. It was our wish to see you lead the caravans.”

The two leaders discussed preparations for the November 24 protest. Ahmed Khan Bhachar also briefed Pervaiz Elahi about the protest arrangements.

Read more: Rawalpindi DC enforces Section 144 over ‘unrest’ reports

It may be recalled that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has given a call for countrywide protests on November 24.

In a separate development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) presented ‘conditions’ to hold negotiations to withdraw its November 24 protest call.

The PTI demanded immediate relief for party founder Imran Khan, the sources said. “In exchange for relief to its founder, the PTI is ready to call off the protest,” they added.

The party asked from the government to quash all ‘fabricated’ cases against Imran Khan and his immediate release.

“If legal proceedings delay his release, Imran Khan should be transferred to Peshawar Jail,” one of the conditions set by PTI read.