Petition in PHC seeks Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: A petition has been filed in Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking an order for the Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“The Senate has been incomplete without representation of Khyber Pakhtunkwa province,” petitioner’s lawyer said in the high court.

“If the detailed judgment of the Supreme Court in special seats case, has been issued,” Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim asked the lawyer.

“The decision has been released but not being implemented,” the lawyer replied.

The election commission’s lawyer told the court that a review petition has been filed to seek the court’s advice, how to move ahead.

“A senator has six-year tenure but KP’s senators are yet to be elected,” petitioner’s lawyer said.

Chief Justice told the lawyer to attach the Supreme Court’s judgment and other relevant documents with the petition. “We have summoned the Attorney General in another case, having same question that the senate election not yet held in the province, thus the constitutional amendment bill could not be passed,” Justice Ibrahim said.

“We will also hear this matter with that case,” chief justice said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until October 15.