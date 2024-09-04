Petroleum minister denies $18bn penalty in Pak-Iran gas pipeline project

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum Musaddik Malik on Wednesday refuted reports of Iran imposing an US$18 billion penalty on Pakistan for not completing the gas pipeline project, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media persons, Musaddik Malik said that Iran never mentioned $18 billion penalty on Pakistan.

“I am not aware of where this figure of $18 billion came from. I have reviewed all the files and documents, and there is no mention of the said amount anywhere,” the petroleum minister added

Musaddik Malik also refused to comment on the current status of the Iran-Pakistam gas pipeline project.

“I will be able to comment after consulting with the Attorney General of Pakistan,” the petroleum minister added.

Earlier on March 21, Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project as Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that it is the sovereign decision of the Pakistani government to move forward on the project.

During her weekly news briefing, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch responded to the queries of the media persons regarding US congressional hearing.

She made it clear that at this point there is no room for any discussion or waiver from any third party for the construction of the pipeline inside Pakistan’s territory. She said Pakistan has also conveyed to the US authorities the importance of this project for its energy security.

When asked about the concerns raised at the US congressional hearing over the alleged rigging in the general elections, the spokesperson said some statements made there reflected misunderstanding of Pakistan’s domestic situation and electoral laws. She hoped to engage in meaningful discussion with the US to address these misunderstandings.