PIA clarifies no changes to logo or aircraft design

KARACHI: The spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued an important statement regarding reports of changes to the airline’s long-standing logo, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the spokesperson confirmed that there are no plans to alter PIA’s logo or the aircraft design. The spokesperson clarified that the logo of the national flag carrier remains unchanged.

The statement emphasised that PIA’s planes represent the national flag, and all decisions regarding design or branding are subject to the approval of the board and relevant ministries.

It was further confirmed that no modifications have been made to the tail flag or overall aircraft design.

Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat has been appointed as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines. The appointment was approved by the Prime Minister, and an official notification has been issued.

Previously, Khurram Mushtaq held the additional charge as the acting CEO of PIA. Following recommendations from the PIA Board of Directors, Amir Hayat was officially appointed to the position.

Earlier, the national carrier added another long-grounded ATR aircraft to its operational fleet.

According to the CEO of PIA, the inclusion of this aircraft will strengthen PIA’s flights to destinations such as Gilgit, Sukkur, Turbat, and Gwadar.

The national carrier has outlined a plan to increase its operational fleet. According to the spokesperson, PIA will expand its fleet following the removal of restrictions imposed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the number of Airbus A320 aircraft is expected to reach 12, while the ATR fleet will be expanded to two. This fleet upgrade is in line with PIA’s aggressive operating plan for 2025.

PIA is making every effort to expand its network and provide low-cost travel options for overseas Pakistanis through new international routes. The airline’s on-time performance rate has exceeded 90 percent, one of the highest in the country.