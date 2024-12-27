PIA adds another ATR aircraft to operational duty

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has added another long-grounded ATR aircraft to its operational fleet, ARY News reported.

According to the CEO of PIA, the inclusion of this aircraft will strengthen PIA’s flights to destinations such as Gilgit, Sukkur, Turbat, and Gwadar.

The national carrier has outlined a plan to increase its operational fleet. According to the spokesperson, PIA will expand its fleet following the removal of restrictions imposed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

As part of its expansion plan, PIA is also working to extend its network to Europe and the UK. In the first phase of the plan, the number of operational Boeing 777 aircraft will increase to eight.

Read More: PIA ‘expedites efforts to reactivate’ grounded aircraft

The spokesperson also mentioned that the number of Airbus A320 aircraft is expected to reach 12, while the ATR fleet will be expanded to two. This fleet upgrade is in line with PIA’s aggressive operating plan for 2025.

PIA is making every effort to expand its network and provide low-cost travel options for overseas Pakistanis through new international routes. The airline’s on-time performance rate has exceeded 90 percent, one of the highest in the country.

On December 19, PIA announced that it is accelerating its efforts to make two grounded aircraft operational ahead of Europe flights.

As per details, the planes—a Boeing 777 and an Airbus A320—were being prepared for integration into active flight operations ahead of Europe flights.

According to PIA sources, the Boeing 777 was designated for European routes and Hajj operations. The aircraft had been grounded for over a year.

The Boeing 777’s first operational flight is scheduled to depart for Paris on January 10.

Last year, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) added two more aircraft to its operations fleet.

The PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a press statement, “Despite the difficult economic conditions of the country, the government is acting for PIA’s progress, which is evident from the fact that the number of aircraft in its operational fleet continues to increase.”

He said a new Airbus-320 aircraft, which arrived in the last few days, had also been added to the schedule after completing all the details. “Yesterday, the new Airbus 320 took its first commercial flight as PK-309 from Islamabad to Karachi.”