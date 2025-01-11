PIA direct flights to UK to resume in Febraury: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif revealed that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume direct flights to the United Kingdom (UK) by the end of February, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News program “Aiteraz Hai”, Khawaja Asif stated that PIA will also launch flights to 19 European destinations, including Barcelona and Milan.

Additionally, the airline plans to start flights to the United States and Canada, he added. Asif said PIA’s value to increase with these developments, making it more attractive for privatization.

PIA has been working to revive its operations and reputation after facing significant challenges in recent years.

Yesterday, Pakistan International Airlines’s first flight to Paris PK 749 landed safely at CDG Airport Paris, after a gap of more than four years.

The passengers, officials of PIA and Aviation and crew members were warmly received at the airport by Charge d’Affairs Ms. Huzefa Khanum along with Pakistani diaspora.

It is important to mention here that Pakistan International Airlines is seeking approval to resume its flight operations in the United Kingdom.

According to details, PIA has sent a formal letter to the UK Department of Transport and Civil Aviation under the instructions of CEO Khurram Mushtaq.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sources revealed that it has received the letter, stating that permission should be granted for the resumption of PIA flights in the UK.

The letter also includes Pakistan International Airlines’s request to reinstate the Third Country Authorisation for operations in the UK. PIA aims to resume flights to London, Birmingham, and Manchester.