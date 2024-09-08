PIA releases tender for sugar procurement

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has released a tender for sugar procurement, ARY News reported, citing well-placed sources.

As per details, PIA has issued tender for the purchase of 32,000 kg of sugar, which will be used to serve the passengers of the national airlines.

The PIA tender has directed the interested companies to submit a sample of five kg with the tender offer.

Earlier, import of sugar into Pakistan during the first month of the current financial year decreased by 44.90 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding month of the last year.

During the month of July, over 280 metric tons of sugar costing $0.297 million were imported as compared to the imports of 574 metric tons valued at $0.539 million in the same month of the last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the imports of edible oil including soybean and palm into the country during the first month of the current financial year have decreased by 93.20 percent and 13.99 percent respectively as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.