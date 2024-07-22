PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s attack on Khan Younis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif strongly denounced the brutal attack by Israeli forces on Khan Younis in Gaza, calling it an act of inhumanity, especially in light of the recent refugee evacuation.

In a statement released by the PM Office, the prime minister called the violent assault on Gaza’s Khan Younis neighborhood, which occurred soon after the unarmed Palestinian refugees were told to leave, a mockery of humanity.

The prime minister said that it had become clear that the Israeli forces had been pursuing a genocidal agenda against Palestinians, noting that unarmed Palestinians had been denied the opportunity to evacuate.

PM Shehbaz emphasised that the Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with its Palestinian brothers and sisters. He called upon the United Nations to fulfill its responsibility in addressing the issue of Palestine.

The Health Ministry claimed on Monday that Israeli attacks in Khan Younis city, in the southern Gaza Strip, resulted in at least 70 deaths and over 200 injuries.

Early on Tuesday, the Israeli army gave the Palestinian residents of Khan Younis’ eastern districts the order to leave right away. Residents were observed leaving their neighborhoods on foot and in carts as a result of Israeli bombing, according to a report by the official Palestinian news agency.

Earlier on Saturday, the prime minister Shehbaz welcomed the historic International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

“The ICJ ruling that Israel must end its occupation & illegal settlements is vindication of the legitimate struggle of the brave Palestinian people,” the prime minister wrote on his official X handle.

He urged the international community and United Nations to implement the ruling, ensuring Palestinian self-determination through a two state solution in line with relevant UN resolutions.

“Proud that Pakistan contributed to the case, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause,” he added.