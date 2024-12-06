PM Shehbaz forms committee to counter potential terrorism threats

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif formed a high-level committee to counter terrorism on motorways and railways to strengthen national security and prevent potential terrorist threats, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the committee will be chaired by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of Communications, Secretaries of the Cabinet, Communications, and Establishment, Inspector General of Railways Police, and Inspector General of Motorway Police will also be part of the committee.

The sources added that the committee has been tasked with assessing the preparedness of motorway and railway police to counter terrorism. It will also provide recommendations to improve the institutions’ capabilities to prevent and respond to terrorist threats.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated the government’s resolve to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the seventh Maritime Security Workshop at Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan has paid a heavy price in fight against terrorism.

He said that 80,000 Pakistanis lost their lives while economy suffered losses worth billions of dollars during war against terrorism.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had eliminated the terrorism during 2013 to 2018, adding that unfortunately the menace once again sprung out.

He vowed not to sit idle till the complete eradication of terrorism from the country. He said that several meetings of Apex Committee have been held to ensure maintenance of law and order.