PM Shehbaz hails Morocco for repatriating Pakistanis survivors of Dakhla incident

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s heartfelt gratitude to King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, and his government for their support in rescuing the stranded Pakistanis, who survived the recent boat capsizing off the coast of Dakhla.

He made these remarks while talking to Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan, Mohamed Karmoune, who paid a courtesy call on him in Islamabad today.

PM Shehbaz thanked the Moroccan authorities for their full cooperation with Pakistani officials in the repatriation of the survivors and the return of the remains of those who tragically lost their lives.

He said Pakistan and Morocco enjoy friendly relations, which can be further enhanced, particularly by increasing trade and investment and fostering more people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

The ambassador of Morocco reaffirmed his country’s commitment to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan across all areas of shared interest.

Meanwhile in a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi, who called on him in Islamabad, the prime minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen trade and investment cooperation with Japan.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan and Japan enjoy friendly ties, which is evident by the tremendous goodwill that exists among the people of both countries towards each other.

He recalled the excellent history of bilateral cooperation and appreciated Japan’s support for Pakistan’s economic and industrial development efforts.

The ambassador of Japan reiterated his country’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development goals and promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields.

While observing that last year Japan celebrated 70 years of Overseas Development Assistance to Pakistan, he said Tokyo is keen to continue its partnership in Pakistan’s development.