PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Tehran next week: FO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Tehran on Tuesday to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the visit underscores the commitment by the two countries to strengthen leadership engagement and bilateral relations.

When asked about the recent statement made by US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu at a congressional panel, the spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s stance that it does not believe in zero sum relationships. She emphasized that Pakistan considers its relations with the US and China important.

The spokesperson said China is an all-weather strategic cooperative partner and Pakistan will continue to strengthen this relationship.

She said Pakistan values its relationship with the US and believes in constructive engagement.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said Al-Qaeda operative Amin ul Haq was arrested by our law enforcement agencies in March this year while crossing into Pakistan from Afghanistan illegally. She said we conveyed this information to the United Nations.

The spokesperson called on international community to take note of human rights abuses by India in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to bring an end to the suppression of the Kashmiri people.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi will lead the Pakistan delegation at the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting, being held on Saturday in Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

On the sidelines of the 31st ARF, the Foreign Secretary will hold bilateral meetings with the participating dignitaries.