Indian troops unleashed reign of terror in occupied Kashmir: PM Shehbaz at UNGA

NEW YORK: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz said that Indian troops unleashed a reign of terror in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to the right to self-determination of the valley’s people.

Addressing the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), PM Shehbaz said that the Kashmir dispute remains a pressing concern on the Security Council’s agenda, with Pakistan advocating for a resolution based on UN resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

“It is an honour for me to address the United Nations General Assembly for the second time as the prime minister of the country that has always been the proactive member of the UN Assembly,” PM Shehbaz said while starting the speech.

PM Shehbaz also highlighted the sufferings of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and said that Modi-led Indian government resiled from commitments to implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir which mandated a plebiscite to enable the Kashmiri people to exercise their fundamental right to self-determination.

“Since 5 August 2019, India has initiated unilateral illegal steps to impose what its leaders ominously call, a “Final Solution” for Jammu and Kashmir. Nine hundred thousand Indian troops terrorize the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, with draconian measures, including prolonged curfews, extra-judicial killings and the abduction of thousands of young Kashmiris.”

Apprising the global leaders of India’s massive expansion of its military capabilities, he said its war doctrines, envisaged a surprise attack and a “limited war under the nuclear overhang”. Thoughtlessly, India has spurned Pakistan’s proposals, for a mutual “Strategic Restraint Regime”. Its leadership has often threatened to cross the Line of Control and “take-over” Azad Kashmir,” he added.

He said Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah declared that the country stands by the UN resolutions and has stood by this commitment unwaveringly.

“Today, we are facing [the] most daunting challenges to the world order. Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, a dangerous conflict in Ukraine, destructive conflicts across Africa and Asia, rising geo-political tensions resurging terrorism, galloping poverty, stifling debt and a mounting impact of climate change,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also demanded an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, terming it a ‘systematic slaughter’ and ‘bloodshed’ by the Israeli military .

“Illegal occupation creates a fresh hell, every day, in the killing fields of Palestine, and in occupied Jammu and Kashmir… Can we turn a blind eye to the mothers, cradling the lifeless bodies of their children? This is not just a conflict, this is a systematic slaughter of innocent Palestinians. An assault on the very essence of human life and dignity, the blood of Gazan children stains not just the hands of the oppressors but also those complicit in prolonging this cruel conflict.”

He said humanity died when the ‘endless suffering ‘of Palestinians was ignored.

“It is not enough to condemn … we must act now and demand an immediate end to this bloodshed. We must remember that the blood and sacrifice of innocent Palestinians will never go to waste. We must worry about their plight and difficulties and stand by them.”