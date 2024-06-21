web analytics
PMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted thunderstorms and rain in Karachi from June 22.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that rain will likely lash suburban areas of Karachi on June 22 or 23, with temperatures expected to exceed 38°C over the next three days.

Rain with thunderstorm in parts of Sindh on Friday brought the mercury down and provided much-needed relief to the masses from hot weather.

Cities including Larkana, Shikarpur, Shahdakot, Jacobabad and other parts of Sindh province received rain with thunderstorm.

Heavy rain in Larkana badly affected the electricity supply system as 40 feeders of Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) got tripped.

According to MET office, Larkana has recorded 42mm rain from last night. Shadadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and adjoining areas also received showers.

