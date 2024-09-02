PML-N’s Javed Latif rules out negotiations with PTI

ISLAMABAD: Javed Latif, a leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), on Monday stated that no negotiations is going to be held with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

During an appearance on ARY News’ program ‘Off the Record’, Javed Latif ruled out the possibility of negotiation with PTI stating that no one can grant PTI founder the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

He expressed that the discussions with opposition parties can be possible, but there will be no dialogue possible with those insisting on talking only to the establishment.

the PML-N leader clarified that the PML-N had not discussed talks with PTI during their meeting, and no one was assigned the responsibility to engage with them.

Latif stressed the need for all political forces to communicate with one another but maintained that the ‘criminals’ from the May 9 incidents could not be treated as regular political figures.

Latif questioned the extent of power PTI is willing to grant Achakzai, highlighting this as a key issue within the alliance.

Javed Latif mentioned that during the 18-month government, 20 by-elections were held, and PTI secured 18 of those seats due to the influence of Faiz and Bajwa.

He further said that even earlier, the founder had said that there was facilitation of PTI, added that when an organization held itself accountable, the facilitators were exposed.