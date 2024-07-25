Police arrest citizens for violating section 144 at Karachi beaches

KARACHI: Karachi police have arrested several citizens found violating the section 144 and bathing in the beaches, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Despite the implementation of section 144 at Karachi beaches, the citizens are found constantly violating the law.

The police have taken action and arrested a total of 15 individuals and filed relevant cases against the citizens.

“15 people were charged for bathing at Sunehra Beach and Paradise Point,” Commissioner of Karachi confirmed.

Deputy Commissioner Keamari reported these incidents to the Commissioner, emphasizing that the ban was imposed to safeguard the lives of citizens.

The Commissioner noted that the administration has implemented stringent measures to enforce the violation of Section 144, aimed at preventing beachgoers from putting themselves at risk.

Earlier this week, four picnickers drowned in Arabian Sea at Karachi’s Hawkes Bay beach rescue sources said on Wednesday.

According to rescue officials, three persons among the four drowned in the sea including a woman have been rescued, while a search has been underway to trace unaccounted fourth person Shaharyar.

Rescue officials said that all four of them belong to same family and residents of the Federal B Area of Karachi.