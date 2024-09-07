Policeman injured during raid in Karachi

KARACHI: A police officer was injured after the accused opened fire at the raiding party in Karachi’s Quaidabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Acting on the tip of Hawala Hundi network, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) State Bank Circle Team conducted a raid in Quaidabad mobile market area in Karachi along with four police vehicles.

The suspects opened fire at the raiding team of FIA and police before flee the scene, leaving one police officer injured.

The injured policeman was rushed to Jinnah hospital for immediate medical attention, while an FIR has been filed against the suspects.