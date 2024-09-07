web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 7, 2024
- Advertisement -

Policeman injured during raid in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A police officer was injured after the accused opened fire at the raiding party in Karachi’s Quaidabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Acting on the tip of Hawala Hundi network, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) State Bank Circle Team conducted a raid in Quaidabad mobile market area in Karachi along with four police vehicles.

The suspects opened fire at the raiding team of FIA and police before flee the scene, leaving one police officer injured.

The injured policeman was rushed to Jinnah hospital for immediate medical attention, while an FIR has been filed against the suspects.

Policeman injured, during raid, Karachi

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.