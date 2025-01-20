Power supply restored at Dhabeji pumping station: KE spokesperson

KARACHI: Power supply to the Dhabeji pumping station has been timely restored after a brief disruption, Karachi Electric (KE) spokesperson said.

The Dhabeji pumping station is a water supply facility that serves the city of Karachi. It is one of the major pumping stations operated by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC).

According to details, KE spokesperson said company’s system remains stable to ensure uninterrupted power delivery.

According to a KE spokesperson, all major pumping stations of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), including Dhabej pumping station, are exempted from loadshedding.

In emergency situations, alternative power sources are used to maintain supply. KE teams stay in constant communication with KW&SB representatives and remain prepared to address any issues promptly.

Earlier in the month, Karachi faced a similar shortfall of 100 million gallons of water due to annual maintenance work by K-Electric at the Dhabeji Station.

In December of last year, the residents in major parts of the city, including Clifton, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, and Liaquatabad faced an acute shortage of water that continued for multiple days.

The city remained short of 150MGD of water for a week after the main burst on University Road, leading not only to water shortage but also a great deal of hardship for commuters and motorists due to the flooding of the main road near Karachi University.