PPP expresses reservations to govt over ‘unmet promises’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday expressed reservations to government over unmet promises, ARY News reported.

In a recent meeting with the government committee, the PPP presented its concerns, noted by the committee members, including deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar.

Sources revealed the PPP delegation, comprising Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, and Sherry Rehman, among others, raised issues regarding neglecting Sindh and Balochistan in federal mega-projects and the disregard for the province’s administrative matters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The government committee assured PPP that their concerns would be addressed, sources added.

Earlier this year, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government accepted ‘all demands’ of its major ally, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), to seek the latter’s support for the passage of Budget 2024-25.

According to sources, the PML-N agreed to the PPP’s demands concerning district administration control, the appointment of law officers, representation on various boards and authorities, the early scheduling of local body elections, and the equitable distribution of development funds among lawmakers from both parties.

During the negotiations, the government expressed Incognizance of any anti-PPP retaliation in Punjab, stating that the government cannot engage in political revenge against a coalition party.