Saturday, October 19, 2024
PPP, JUI-F shuffles parliamentary leaders ahead of constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have shuffled their parliamentary leaders before proposing the 26th constitutional amendments in the Parliament, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Initially, it was decided that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would present the proposed amendments. Bilawal was set to replace Naveed Qamar as the party’s parliamentary leader, however the decision was revised at last-moment.

It has now been decided that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will proposed the constitutional amendments as a private member, while JUI-F has appointed Maulana Fazlur Rehman as its parliamentary leader.

The discussions surrounding the 26th Constitutional Amendment have entered their final phase, with both the government and the opposition actively engaged in negotiations.

A series of meetings are taking place on both sides to finalize the amendments.

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the proposed amendments.

Additionally, a meeting between former President Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expected to take place soon to further deliberate on the matter.

