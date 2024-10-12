web analytics
Saturday, October 12, 2024
PPP, JUI to hold session on constitutional amendments' drafts

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party and JUI to hold a key session on a joint draft of the constitutional amendments at Zardari House, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The meeting will iron out differences between two parties over the amendment’s drafts.

PPP’s Sherry Rehman and Naveed Qamar went to Zardari House accompanied with JUI leader Senator Kamran Murtaza after conclusion of the in-camera session of the Parliament’s special committee on proposed constitutional amendments.

“We have submitted our draft of proposed constitutional amendments,” Senator Kamran Murtaza said. “The PPP draft and we have only one difference that is the ‘constitutional court’ and the ‘constitutional bench’,” JUI leader said.

“We have inquired about data of the constitutional cases and according to it, the number of constitutional cases has been lesser than 200,” Kamran Murtaza said.

“We have suggested formation of a constitutional bench instead of the constitutional court,” he said.

Earlier, an in-camera session of the Parliament’s special committee on proposed constitutional amendments, chaired by the PPP’s Syed Khurshid Shah, was concluded and the next session of the body will be held on Thursday.

The special committee in today’s session constituted a sub-committee in today’s session.

