PPP leader gunned down in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader AD Solangi was murdered while another person was injured during a violent clash between two groups of the Solangi community in Hussainabad area of Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to police reports, the shooting occurred during an ongoing dispute between two groups of the Solangi community.

Both the deceased and the injured were immediately shifted to Civil Hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Law enforcement has expressed concern over the possibility of further violence in the area.

In response, additional police personnel have been deployed to prevent any escalation of the conflict. The situation remains tense, with authorities closely monitoring the developments.

