PPP ‘left out’ from budget 2024 consultation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) expressed severe reservations over the lack of consultation by the federal government on budget 2024-25 scheduled to be presented on Wednesday, ARY News reported

Addressing a presser after the PPP’s parliamentary meeting presided over by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MNA Shazia Marri said that they discussed the federal budget as the members, mainly from Punjab, expressed reservations over the federal government’s behavior.

“The PPP had not been taken on board regarding the budget and the party’s concerns are not addressed.

Shazia Marri said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government had not fulfilled its commitments, despite agreements with the PPP on various issues.

“Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talked to the government but to no avail. The meeting of the National Economic Council should have been held earlier. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah fought his case in NEC meeting,” Shazia Marri said

She also criticised the government for not addressing the party’s concerns on issues pertaining to agriculture and energy sectors.

She said that the PPP would hold another meeting at 2:30 pm on Wednesday ahead of the budget presentation.

Earlier, the sources said that the PPP demanded from the government a 25 to 30 percent increase in government employees’ salaries and a reduction in direct and indirect taxes.

The PPP also demanded the introduction of relief packages for industries and exporters, broadening the tax net to increase revenue. “The PPP also vehemently opposed privatisation of the state-owned enterprises,” the sources added.

Earlier on Monday, the federal government cleared the air on the presentation of the budget as the fiscal year 2024-25 will be tabled in Parliament on June 12 (Wednesday)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the budget which has been formulated while ‘considering’ the existing challenges being faced by the economy at domestic and international fronts.

“The budget will be aimed at mitigating the people’s sufferings, transforming the agriculture sector, promoting information technology (IT), and boosting exports,” the government sources said