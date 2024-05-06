34.9 C
President Zardari arrives in Quetta on maiden visit

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Quetta on a maiden official visit to Balochistan after assuming office, ARY News reported.

During the visit, the president was received by Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti. He will be given briefings about the law and order as well as the development projects in the province, according to a President House press release.

President Zardari is also scheduled to interact with the newly elected Members of the Provincial Assembly.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti will also host a dinner reception in honor of the president.

Also read: Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail sworn in as Governor Balochistan

Earlier, in a significant development, President Asif Ali Zardari accorded his approval to the appointment of governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail as Governor Balochistan.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail sworn in as Governor Balochistan today.

Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Hashim Khan Kakar administered the oath to Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail as the 24th governor of Balochistan in a ceremony held at Governor House.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Balochistan  Sarfaraz Bhugti, cabinet members, ministers and members of the provincial assembly.

