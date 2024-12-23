President, PM likely to meet today to discuss Seminary Registration bill

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif are set to ‘meet’ for an important discussion this evening, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will address the president’s objections to the Seminary Registration Amendment Bill during the meeting.

The president has raised eight objections to the proposed bill. PM Shehabz Sharif is expected to propose solutions to address these concerns.

Additionally, Shahbaz Sharif will discuss his recent meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman with President Zardari.

The premier will present Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s demands and concerns to the President, according to Pakistan People’s Party sources.

Read more: Seminary bill: Govt accepts demands of ITMD

Earlier on December 21, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss concerns related to the Seminary Registration Bill.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman led a JUI-F delegation comprising Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and Senator Kamran Murtaza.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the need to resolve the matter swiftly.

He directed the Ministry of Law to take steps according to the law and constitution to address the concerns over the bill.

Leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Information Minister Atta Tarar were present at the meeting.