President Zardari announces Rs 100 million reward to Olympian Arshad Nadeem

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has honored Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem with a significant cash reward of Rs 100 million in recognition of his achievement for Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at the President’s House where Nadeem was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s second-highest civilian honor.

Arshad Nadeem, the javelin thrower who clinched gold at the Paris Olympics, met with President Zardari, who praised his dedication and success.

The President emphasized that Nadeem’s accomplishment serves as an inspiration to young athletes across the country.

In addition to the financial reward, President Zardari proposed scholarships for the children of athletes to support future generations in sports.

He also mentioned plans to request contributions from the Sindh government to further honor Nadeem’s achievements.

The President expressed hope that Nadeem will continue to bring glory to Pakistan in future competitions.

Earlier, on August 10, President Zardari approved civil award for javelin champion under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.