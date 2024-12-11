Prince Harry sends meaningful message to UK Christmas party

LONDON: Duke of Sussex Prince Harry virtually attended a Christmas party in London by a British charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, sending an emotional message to those who have lost their loved ones.

Wearing a Santa hat, Harry answered questions at the party attended by the children of killed British soldiers.

Harry said, “It’s okay to feel however you feel at Christmas.”

“Some people will be celebrating and happy, other people feel reflective, some people will be sad, and maybe you’ll experience every single one of these emotions and that’s absolutely fine.” Prince Harry added.

The Duke of Sussex said, “remember you’ve got each other, you’ve got Scotty’s and you’ve got the people that love you”

Around 280 bereaved military children joined Harry in the virtual festive party. The Duke of Sussex told the participants, who lost their parents in war, not to feel bad if they find it hard to join in the seasonal spirit.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers is a British charity supporting children whose parents have died while serving in the British armed forces. Prince Harry is a global ambassador for Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

Prince Harry was once one of the British royal family’s most popular members, but as he celebrates his 40th birthday in September he is increasingly distanced from the UK public and his own family.

The younger son of King Charles III is now living in California with his American television actress wife Meghan and their two young children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie aged five, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet live in the celebrity enclave of Montecito, near Santa Barbara, on the US West Coast.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry seems to have completely separated from the Royal Family.

“He is completely isolated. I don’t see him coming back even with a minor role… there’s no sign of an official role for him,” Pauline Maclaran, from Royal Holloway University of London, said in an interview.