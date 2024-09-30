Aleem Khan urges transparency in privatisation process

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation, Board of Investments and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has emphasised the importance of ensuring that the privatisation process remains both competitive and successful.

In the 225th meeting of the Privatisation Commission Board, chaired by Federal Minister for Privatisation, Board of Investments & Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, a committee for negotiations was constituted to oversee and facilitate the privatisation efforts.

The committee decided to form a Negotiating Committee for the privatisation of institutions. Federal Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan has directed that the process of privatisation should be completed in the atmosphere of competition and the goal of success be ensured so this process can be ensured as transparent as possible, according to a statement.

While presiding over the 225th session of the Privatisation Commission Board, Federal Minister for Privatisation, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said that after the privatisation of the institutions marketing and the sales sector of those departments should remain on a high pitch.

He added that these institutions being privatised should be successful in addition to earning revenue for the Government. In the meeting of the Privatisation Commission Board instructions were issued by the Federal Minister to the Department that the advertisements given in the newspapers for privatisation should be made part of the relevant file which is also necessary.

He added that legal regulations should be implemented fully in the process of privatisation. In the meeting, issues related to the privatisation of more institutions including the Agricultural Development Bank and Utility Stores were also discussed while the appointment of a Financial Advisor also came under discussion.

Apart from this, important decisions were also taken while discussing technical matters in the meeting. The Federal Minister invited all the Members of the Privatisation Commission Board to be more active and participate in the PCB to speed up the process.

Briefing the meeting of the Privatisation Commission Board, the Federal Secretary said that all relevant issues have full legal protection therefore all the process is being carried out as per the rules. Members of the Privatisation Commission Board approved various decisions including the proceedings of the previous meeting of PCB.